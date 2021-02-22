Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160,000.00

Analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report $160,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $240,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $510,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.42 million, with estimates ranging from $15.28 million to $17.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOLO opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

