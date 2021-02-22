Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,540,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 175,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $17.68 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

