Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.73

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $977.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

