Ellaism 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $493.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $382,033.48 and approximately $493.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.03264035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 42,095,132 coins and its circulating supply is 42,043,801 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

