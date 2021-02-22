eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Down 10% Following Insider Selling

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 2,832,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,678,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Specifically, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $473,828.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,930.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,860,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,803,177 shares of company stock worth $5,720,628. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
