eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Down 10% Following Insider Selling

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 2,832,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,678,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $473,828.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,930.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,860,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,803,177 shares of company stock worth $5,720,628. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $261.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

