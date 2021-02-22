Emerald Crypto Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $130,312.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

