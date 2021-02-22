Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Shares Down 15.3%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH)’s share price dropped 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,499,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,016,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

