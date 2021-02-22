Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,859 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

