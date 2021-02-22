Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,889 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE EMR opened at $85.45 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.