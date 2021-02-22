Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 335,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 49.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

