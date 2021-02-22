Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 5,007,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 1,589,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 15,258,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,382,000 after acquiring an additional 251,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,167,000 after acquiring an additional 185,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,962 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 94,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

