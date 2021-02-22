EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.44. Approximately 45,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 26,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$374.46 million and a PE ratio of -90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 18.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31.

In other news, Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$103,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$160,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

