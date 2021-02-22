Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 4,021,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 1,540,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

