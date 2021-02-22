Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.06.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$44.24. 17,676,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,095,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$54.65. The company has a market cap of C$89.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.35.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

