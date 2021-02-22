Endava (DAVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Endava (NYSE: DAVA):

2/18/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

2/9/2021 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

2/2/2021 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/29/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/21/2021 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/19/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $79.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

NYSE DAVA traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $87.24. 4,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,197. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Endava by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

