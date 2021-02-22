Endeavour Silver (EXK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) recently:

2/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $7.75 to $7.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.75 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/29/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.25 to $5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $7.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.20 to $6.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 438,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,610. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $11,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

