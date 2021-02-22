Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.77

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 367130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

EXK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

