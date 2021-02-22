Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $6.04. Energous shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 11,188 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

