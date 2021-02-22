Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.47. 43,943,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 23,332,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 577,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 93,086 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

