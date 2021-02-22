Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading Up 6.1%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) shares were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 340,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 283,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

