Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Up 7%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF)’s stock price shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96. 8,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 20,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESVIF. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.81.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

