EOSDT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.62 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001931 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00477463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00068408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00085762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00057436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.55 or 0.00495255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00072276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00026624 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

