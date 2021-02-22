Equal Price Up 88.4% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Equal has a total market capitalization of $325,441.82 and approximately $890.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 88.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.28 or 0.00699021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

