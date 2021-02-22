Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,742 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $204.72. The company had a trading volume of 201,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,951. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

