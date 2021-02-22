Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 21,156 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 238,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.62. 50,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,349. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.45.

