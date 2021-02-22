Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

EQT opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,113,000 after buying an additional 445,612 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 895,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 800,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 302,450 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

