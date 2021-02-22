Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Globus Medical stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

