Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grand Canyon Education, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $110.82.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

