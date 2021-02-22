Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.09.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock opened at C$76.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$49.01 and a 1-year high of C$76.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

