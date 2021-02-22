Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veracyte, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $72.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth $58,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

