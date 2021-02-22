Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

HSIC opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.