Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%.

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.