Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kornit Digital Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kornit Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRNT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $119.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -746.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

