Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Owens Corning’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Owens Corning stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $87.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

