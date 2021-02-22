Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

REXR opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56,112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 486.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.