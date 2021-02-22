Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RingCentral, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RingCentral in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

NYSE:RNG opened at $427.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.58 and its 200 day moving average is $321.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,255.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,369,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.30, for a total value of $562,251.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,195 shares of company stock valued at $55,038,088 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.