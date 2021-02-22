Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DSV Panalpina A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for DSV Panalpina A/S in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DSV Panalpina A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSDVY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $92.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $93.10.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.