Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of PVAC opened at $13.79 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $209.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.