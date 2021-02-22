Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 22nd (BRC, BSRR, BVRDF, BYDDY, CCLAY, CEVA, CICOY, CLGN, CLPT, CLW)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 22nd:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$51.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$18.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$85.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$57.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities to C$57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a buy rating.

