Era Swap Price Hits $0.0068 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Era Swap has a market cap of $134,305.61 and approximately $339,077.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.93 or 0.00703802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00025980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

Era Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

