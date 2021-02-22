ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0012

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.31 million and $57,812.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 43.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00706488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00027098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

