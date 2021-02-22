Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $2.46 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004648 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $71.24 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,835.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.08 or 0.03234736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.30 or 0.00377215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.83 or 0.01135278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00408301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.24 or 0.00390354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00264182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00024944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,309,400 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,678 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

