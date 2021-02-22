Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Tops $485,688.15

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $485,688.15 and $84,184.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.42 or 0.03286331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00025339 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,221,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,192,359 tokens. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.