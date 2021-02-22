Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 419.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $10.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.79. 50,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,558. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average of $155.89. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $239.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

