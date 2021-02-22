Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $211.75 and last traded at $213.12. Approximately 2,644,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,042,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

