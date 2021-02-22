EUNO Market Capitalization Tops $9.58 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $9.58 million and $4,769.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00794464 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000138 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,126,860,396 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

