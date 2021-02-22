Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

ERRFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eurofins Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ERRFY stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

