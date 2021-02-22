Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.66

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.66 and last traded at $152.59, with a volume of 3224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,683,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

