Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $3.33 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evedo has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00057352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00762016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00025030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060791 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

