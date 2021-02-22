EvenCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $102,857.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $98,830.72 and $102,857.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00072723 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002989 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

